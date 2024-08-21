Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Trading 0.1% Higher

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $57.98 and last traded at $57.65. Approximately 1,787,284 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 8,117,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OXY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.69.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $50.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.43 and a 200 day moving average of $62.15.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 16.62% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 24.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 765,899 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.28 per share, with a total value of $46,168,391.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 252,333,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,210,688,275.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 19,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $697,125,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 165,681,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,923,116,413.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 765,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.28 per share, for a total transaction of $46,168,391.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 252,333,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,210,688,275.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 4,656,747 shares of company stock valued at $278,664,028 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Occidental Petroleum

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OXY. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

About Occidental Petroleum

(Get Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.