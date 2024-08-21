Oene Mark Van Sells 38,011 Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Stock

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) insider Oene Mark Van sold 38,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total value of $63,098.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,630,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,707,152.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Pacific Biosciences of California Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PACB opened at $1.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $406.07 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 8.36 and a current ratio of 8.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.62 and a 200-day moving average of $2.74. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a one year low of $1.16 and a one year high of $11.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pacific Biosciences of California

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 582,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 3,513 shares in the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 119,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 475,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $6.50 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pacific Biosciences of California to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pacific Biosciences of California presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.58.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing solution to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) technology; long-red sequencing; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

Featured Stories

