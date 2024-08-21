OI (OTCMKTS:OIBRQ) and SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG) Critical Comparison

OI (OTCMKTS:OIBRQ – Get Free Report) and SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.9% of SurgePays shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.4% of SurgePays shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for OI and SurgePays, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OI 0 0 0 0 N/A SurgePays 0 1 1 0 2.50

Valuation and Earnings

SurgePays has a consensus target price of $9.50, suggesting a potential upside of 405.32%.

This table compares OI and SurgePays’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OI $1.94 billion 0.00 -$1.58 billion N/A N/A SurgePays $112.99 million 0.32 $20.62 million $1.15 1.63

SurgePays has lower revenue, but higher earnings than OI.

Risk and Volatility

OI has a beta of -16.53, meaning that its share price is 1,753% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SurgePays has a beta of 1, meaning that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares OI and SurgePays’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OI N/A N/A N/A SurgePays -1.36% -4.25% -2.98%

Summary

SurgePays beats OI on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OI

Oi S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Brazil and internationally. The company offers fixed telephony services; domestic and international long-distance services; and maintenance and repair services. It also provides call center and telemarketing, Internet, network, and Wi-Fi Internet services; and financial, and payment and credit system services, as well as consulting services. In addition, it engages in the investment management activities. The company was formerly known as Brasil Telecom S.A. and changed its name to Oi S.A. in February 2012. Oi S.A. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

About SurgePays

SurgePays, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial technology and telecom company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mobile Virtual Network Operators, Comprehensive Platform Services, and Lead Generation. The company offers subsidized and non-subsidized mobile virtual network operators for internet connectivity through mobile broadband services to consumers; ACH banking relationships and fintech transactions platform to convenience stores; wireless top-up transactions and wireless product aggregation; and lead generation and case management solutions primarily to law firms in the mass tort industry, as well as call center activities. SurgePays, Inc. is headquartered in Bartlett, Tennessee.

