Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Shares Bought by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,208 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 194.3% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000.

Insider Transactions at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

In related news, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 11,340 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total transaction of $972,405.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $909,807.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 11,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total value of $972,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $909,807.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Der Valk Eric Van sold 1,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $129,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 4,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $374,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,367 shares of company stock worth $3,061,165. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on OLLI shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.08.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Performance

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $96.69 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.44. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.05 and a 52 week high of $104.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 30.50, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.90.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $508.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

