OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical research company’s stock.
OpGen Price Performance
Shares of OPGN opened at $1.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.08. OpGen has a twelve month low of $1.65 and a twelve month high of $38.40.
OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 8th. The medical research company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. OpGen had a negative net margin of 997.34% and a negative return on equity of 1,827.76%. The firm had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On OpGen
About OpGen
OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing and commercializing molecular microbiology solutions in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Acuitas AMR Gene Panel, an in vitro diagnostic (IVD) test for the detection and identification of various bacterial nucleic acids and genetic determinants of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) from bacterial colonies isolated from any specimen, as well as Curetis CE-IVD-marked polymerase chain reaction-based SARS-CoV-2 test kits.
