Orange County Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (NASDAQ:OBT)

Orange County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th.

Orange County Bancorp has a payout ratio of 17.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Orange County Bancorp to earn $5.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.0%.

OBT stock opened at $54.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.52. The company has a market capitalization of $310.90 million, a P/E ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.34. Orange County Bancorp has a twelve month low of $39.71 and a twelve month high of $64.01.

Orange County Bancorp ( NASDAQ:OBT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.16. Orange County Bancorp had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 24.81%. The business had revenue of $36.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.34 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Orange County Bancorp will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Orange County Bancorp from $53.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Orange County Bancorp, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial and consumer banking products and services, and trust and wealth management services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, local municipal governments, and individuals. It accepts various deposits, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

