Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) Price Target Cut to C$27.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by Raymond James from C$27.50 to C$27.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 13.64% from the company’s previous close.

OR has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Osisko Gold Royalties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$28.50.

Shares of OR opened at C$23.76 on Monday. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 12-month low of C$15.42 and a 12-month high of C$25.19. The firm has a market cap of C$4.42 billion, a PE ratio of -47.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$22.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$21.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.00.

In related news, Director Everard Trenton Richards sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.19, for a total transaction of C$332,913.00. In related news, Director Everard Trenton Richards sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.19, for a total transaction of C$332,913.00. Also, Director Victor Bradley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.66, for a total transaction of C$113,309.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $562,172. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

