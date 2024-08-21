Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) Downgraded by Scotiabank to Sector Perform

Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Scotiabank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$4.90 price target on the mining company’s stock, up from their prior price target of C$4.25. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.08% from the stock’s previous close.

OSK has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Osisko Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$3.25 to C$4.90 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Osisko Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$5.75 to C$4.90 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, CIBC downgraded shares of Osisko Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$4.75 to C$4.90 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Osisko Mining has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$5.62.

Get Osisko Mining alerts:

View Our Latest Report on OSK

Osisko Mining Stock Performance

Osisko Mining Company Profile

TSE:OSK opened at C$4.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.65, a current ratio of 41.64 and a quick ratio of 5.83. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -480.00 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$3.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.03. Osisko Mining has a 1-year low of C$2.36 and a 1-year high of C$4.83.

(Get Free Report)

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious mineral deposits in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interest in the Windfall Lake Project, Quévillon Osborne Project, and Urban-Barry Project located in Québec, Canada; and Phoenix Properties located in Québec, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.