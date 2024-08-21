Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Receives $20.14 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.14.

A number of brokerages have commented on OMI. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Citigroup raised Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

Owens & Minor Stock Performance

Shares of OMI stock opened at $15.64 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Owens & Minor has a 52 week low of $12.36 and a 52 week high of $28.35. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -30.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.25.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 14.66% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Owens & Minor

In other news, EVP Snehashish Sarkar sold 9,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total value of $172,853.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,252.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Snehashish Sarkar sold 9,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total transaction of $172,853.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,252.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alexander J. Bruni sold 10,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total value of $187,687.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,112. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,892 shares of company stock valued at $521,725. Corporate insiders own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Owens & Minor

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Owens & Minor by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 101,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after buying an additional 3,383 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the fourth quarter valued at $738,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the fourth quarter valued at about $785,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Owens & Minor by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Owens & Minor by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 185,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,568,000 after buying an additional 3,258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company worldwide. It operates through Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct segments. The Products & Healthcare Services segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

