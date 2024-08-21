Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,640,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 183,824 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California were worth $17,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 955.5% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 10,507,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,402,000 after purchasing an additional 9,511,787 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,789,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $262,806,000 after buying an additional 3,514,792 shares in the last quarter. Decheng Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 4th quarter worth $28,845,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 9,704,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770,901 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,486,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PACB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $6.50 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.58.

Pacific Biosciences of California Stock Down 6.9 %

Pacific Biosciences of California stock opened at $1.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $406.07 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 8.01 and a quick ratio of 8.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.74. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.16 and a 1-year high of $11.96.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Oene Mark Van sold 38,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total transaction of $63,098.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,630,815 shares in the company, valued at $2,707,152.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, insider Jeff Eidel sold 26,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total transaction of $42,548.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 869,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,870.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Oene Mark Van sold 38,011 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total value of $63,098.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,630,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,707,152.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing solution to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) technology; long-red sequencing; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

