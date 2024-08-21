PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $874.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.34 million. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 10.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS.

PagSeguro Digital Trading Down 9.3 %

PAGS stock traded down $1.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.23. The company had a trading volume of 724,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,059,838. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.77. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.92. PagSeguro Digital has a fifty-two week low of $6.93 and a fifty-two week high of $14.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PAGS has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. UBS Group cut their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PagSeguro Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.44.

About PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

