Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $32.59 and last traded at $32.19. Approximately 19,919,400 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 55,461,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.08.

PLTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.14.

The company has a market cap of $71.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 269.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 2.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.42.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 16.32%. The firm had revenue of $678.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.23 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 20,422 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total value of $468,480.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,587,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,421,998.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 249,684 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $7,493,016.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 372,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,180,675.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 20,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total value of $468,480.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,587,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,421,998.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 653,275 shares of company stock valued at $19,583,259. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 21.5% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 449,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,382,000 after buying an additional 79,618 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 70,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 12,367 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 193.1% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 23.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 784,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,880,000 after purchasing an additional 146,652 shares during the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

