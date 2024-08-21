Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Acquired by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,505 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,572,098 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $8,118,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,239 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $1,563,020,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,136,547 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $924,905,000 after buying an additional 30,013 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,814,881 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $799,792,000 after acquiring an additional 198,078 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,746,971 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $515,147,000 after acquiring an additional 84,151 shares in the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Shares of PANW opened at $368.01 on Wednesday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $224.64 and a fifty-two week high of $380.84. The company has a market capitalization of $119.16 billion, a PE ratio of 53.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $328.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $310.84.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The network technology company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.10. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 31.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total transaction of $67,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,443,916. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 800 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.21, for a total value of $240,168.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,542 shares in the company, valued at $49,997,573.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total value of $67,600.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,443,916. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 366,993 shares of company stock worth $118,596,770 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on PANW. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Redburn Atlantic cut Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $350.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $360.20.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

