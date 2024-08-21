Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Given Hold Rating at Westpark Capital

Westpark Capital restated their hold rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $366.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $360.20.

Shares of PANW opened at $368.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $119.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.49, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $328.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $310.84. Palo Alto Networks has a 12-month low of $224.64 and a 12-month high of $380.84.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The network technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.93, for a total value of $17,755,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,055,533.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 60,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.93, for a total value of $17,755,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,055,533.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,621 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.92, for a total transaction of $497,517.32. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 20,501 shares in the company, valued at $6,292,166.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 366,993 shares of company stock worth $118,596,770. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3,200.0% during the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 89.3% in the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 106 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

