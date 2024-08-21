Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Given New $416.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $385.00 to $416.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the network technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PANW. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Palo Alto Networks from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $345.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $364.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $360.20.

Shares of PANW stock opened at $368.01 on Tuesday. Palo Alto Networks has a fifty-two week low of $224.64 and a fifty-two week high of $380.84. The firm has a market cap of $119.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $328.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $310.84.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The network technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.10. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.92, for a total value of $497,517.32. Following the transaction, the president now owns 20,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,292,166.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Palo Alto Networks news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.92, for a total transaction of $497,517.32. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 20,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,292,166.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.31, for a total value of $10,559,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,259,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,443,596.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 366,993 shares of company stock valued at $118,596,770 in the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,703 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,799 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 100,666 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $29,684,000 after acquiring an additional 20,402 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

