Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 6.180-6.310 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 6.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.1 billion-$9.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.1 billion. Palo Alto Networks also updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 1.470-1.490 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $334.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $360.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW opened at $368.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $119.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.49, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $328.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $310.84. Palo Alto Networks has a twelve month low of $224.64 and a twelve month high of $380.84.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The network technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 31.42%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.92, for a total transaction of $497,517.32. Following the transaction, the president now owns 20,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,292,166.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.92, for a total transaction of $497,517.32. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 20,501 shares in the company, valued at $6,292,166.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.31, for a total value of $10,559,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,259,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,443,596.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 366,993 shares of company stock worth $118,596,770 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

