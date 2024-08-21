Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Price Target Increased to $350.00 by Analysts at Northland Securities

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Northland Securities from $275.00 to $350.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the network technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $360.20.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 7.2 %

Shares of PANW stock opened at $368.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $119.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.14. Palo Alto Networks has a fifty-two week low of $224.64 and a fifty-two week high of $380.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $328.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $310.84.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The network technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 32.74%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 125,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $42,165,110.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 166,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,791,570. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.92, for a total value of $497,517.32. Following the transaction, the president now owns 20,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,292,166.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 125,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $42,165,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,791,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 366,993 shares of company stock worth $118,596,770. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palo Alto Networks

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 3,200.0% in the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 89.3% in the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 106 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Featured Articles

