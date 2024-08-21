Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) PT Raised to $400.00 at Scotiabank

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Scotiabank from $385.00 to $400.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sector outperform rating on the network technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on PANW. Barclays increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $330.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $360.20.

PANW stock opened at $368.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $119.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.14. Palo Alto Networks has a 12-month low of $224.64 and a 12-month high of $380.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $328.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $310.84.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The network technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.10. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 31.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total transaction of $67,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,443,916. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.16, for a total transaction of $12,209,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,223,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $414,984,983.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total value of $67,600.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,443,916. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 366,993 shares of company stock worth $118,596,770. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 89.3% in the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 106 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

