Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.47-1.49 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.10-2.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.10 billion. Palo Alto Networks also updated its FY25 guidance to $6.18-6.31 EPS.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 7.2 %

Shares of PANW stock opened at $368.01 on Wednesday. Palo Alto Networks has a fifty-two week low of $224.64 and a fifty-two week high of $380.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $328.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $310.84. The stock has a market cap of $119.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.14.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The network technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.10. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PANW. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $330.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $360.20.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Palo Alto Networks

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.93, for a total value of $17,755,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 159,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,055,533.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.93, for a total transaction of $17,755,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,055,533.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.31, for a total transaction of $10,559,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,259,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,443,596.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 366,993 shares of company stock worth $118,596,770 in the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Get Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.