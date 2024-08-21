Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) Hits New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after UBS Group lowered their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $29.00. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Par Pacific traded as low as $22.08 and last traded at $22.11, with a volume of 122212 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.99.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PARR. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Par Pacific from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Par Pacific in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Par Pacific from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Par Pacific from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Par Pacific from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Par Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.17.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Par Pacific by 215.1% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Par Pacific by 91.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Par Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Quarry LP raised its position in Par Pacific by 610.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 2.00.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.36. Par Pacific had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through Refining, Retail, and Logistics segments. The Refining segment owns and operates refineries that produce gasoline, distillate, asphalt, and other products primarily for consumption in Kapolei, Hawaii, Newcastle, Wyoming, Tacoma, Washington, and Billings, Montana.

