Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) Shares Down 2.1% After Analyst Downgrade

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 2.1% on Monday after UBS Group lowered their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $29.00. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Par Pacific traded as low as $23.40 and last traded at $23.42. Approximately 30,521 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 827,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.93.
PARR has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Par Pacific in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Par Pacific from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Par Pacific from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Par Pacific from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Par Pacific from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.17.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PARR
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Par Pacific
Par Pacific Stock Down 5.0 %
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 2.00.
Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.36. Par Pacific had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Par Pacific
Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through Refining, Retail, and Logistics segments. The Refining segment owns and operates refineries that produce gasoline, distillate, asphalt, and other products primarily for consumption in Kapolei, Hawaii, Newcastle, Wyoming, Tacoma, Washington, and Billings, Montana.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Par Pacific
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Columbia Sportswear: A Turnaround Story That’s Gaining Ground
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Lowe’s Stock: Hold Now, Buy it When it Dips
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- ZIM Shipping Stock Soars as the Industry Shows a Bottoming Trend
Receive News & Ratings for Par Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Par Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.