Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) Shares Down 2.1% After Analyst Downgrade

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 2.1% on Monday after UBS Group lowered their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $29.00. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Par Pacific traded as low as $23.40 and last traded at $23.42. Approximately 30,521 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 827,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.93.

PARR has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Par Pacific in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Par Pacific from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Par Pacific from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Par Pacific from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Par Pacific from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PARR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,136,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,956,000 after buying an additional 17,509 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Par Pacific by 48.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,952,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,307,000 after acquiring an additional 636,908 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Par Pacific by 13.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,435,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,254,000 after purchasing an additional 175,331 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Par Pacific by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,227,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,635,000 after purchasing an additional 268,219 shares during the period. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Par Pacific by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 853,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,612,000 after purchasing an additional 134,600 shares during the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 2.00.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.36. Par Pacific had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through Refining, Retail, and Logistics segments. The Refining segment owns and operates refineries that produce gasoline, distillate, asphalt, and other products primarily for consumption in Kapolei, Hawaii, Newcastle, Wyoming, Tacoma, Washington, and Billings, Montana.

