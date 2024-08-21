Pascal Touchon Sells 3,038 Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Stock

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Free Report) CEO Pascal Touchon sold 3,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total value of $20,141.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,942.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of ATRA stock opened at $7.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $34.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.52. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.96 and a 12-month high of $49.00.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.56) by ($1.54). The firm had revenue of $28.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.30 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -15.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ATRA. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 383,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 86,842 shares in the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATRA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Atara Biotherapeutics from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho raised Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Atara Biotherapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.50.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc develops therapies for patients with solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product includes Tab-cel (tabelecleucel), a T-cell immunotherapy program that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

