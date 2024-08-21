Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC) SVP Daniel R. Phillips Sells 1,055 Shares

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC – Get Free Report) SVP Daniel R. Phillips sold 1,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total value of $16,268.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,217 shares in the company, valued at $311,746.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Pathfinder Bancorp Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of PBHC opened at $15.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.38 million, a P/E ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $11.41 and a one year high of $19.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.01.

Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. Pathfinder Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $10.69 million for the quarter.

Pathfinder Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th. Pathfinder Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.17%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pathfinder Bancorp stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,604 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.39% of Pathfinder Bancorp worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.73% of the company’s stock.

About Pathfinder Bancorp

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pathfinder Bank that provides various banking and financial products and services in New York. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; and demand and time deposits.

