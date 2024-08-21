Patricia Mulroy Sells 700 Shares of Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN) Stock

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Free Report) Director Patricia Mulroy sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total transaction of $16,268.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,139.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Bowman Consulting Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BWMN opened at $23.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $21.02 and a twelve month high of $42.90. The company has a market capitalization of $413.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.90 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.66.

Get Bowman Consulting Group alerts:

Institutional Trading of Bowman Consulting Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Bowman Consulting Group by 4.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bowman Consulting Group during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Bowman Consulting Group by 18.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Bowman Consulting Group by 27.5% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Bowman Consulting Group during the second quarter valued at about $96,000. 63.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BWMN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on shares of Bowman Consulting Group from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Bowman Consulting Group from $37.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Bowman Consulting Group in a research report on Friday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.50 target price for the company. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Bowman Consulting Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bowman Consulting Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.10.

View Our Latest Report on Bowman Consulting Group

About Bowman Consulting Group

(Get Free Report)

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bowman Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bowman Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.