PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Up 2.7% After Analyst Upgrade

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 2.7% during trading on Tuesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $77.00 to $80.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. PayPal traded as high as $72.56 and last traded at $71.31. 8,897,607 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 14,420,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.43.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen increased their price target on PayPal from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. William Blair raised PayPal to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on PayPal from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded PayPal from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.56.

In other PayPal news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total transaction of $272,616.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,620.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at about $749,561,000. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in PayPal by 180.7% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,946,460 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $287,043,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184,160 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in PayPal by 125.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,724,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $105,882,000 after purchasing an additional 958,130 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 15.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,644,317 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $445,103,000 after purchasing an additional 904,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 4,024.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 783,248 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $48,099,000 after buying an additional 764,258 shares during the period. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.48.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.82 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 14.30%. PayPal’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

