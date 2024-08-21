PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Trading 1.5% Higher

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) traded up 1.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $69.27 and last traded at $69.00. 2,529,346 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 14,408,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.96.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen upped their target price on PayPal from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Argus upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, William Blair raised shares of PayPal to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.56.

PayPal Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.42.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.82 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 22.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total value of $272,616.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,620.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its position in PayPal by 77.5% in the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its stake in PayPal by 65.8% in the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 466 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

