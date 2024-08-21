Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Receives $82.60 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $82.60.

PEGA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Pegasystems from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Pegasystems from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. William Blair upgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

In related news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total transaction of $208,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,262,689.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total value of $54,067.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,211.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 3,000 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total value of $208,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,262,689.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,525 shares of company stock valued at $1,668,804. Corporate insiders own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 80.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Pegasystems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Pegasystems by 219.3% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 15,120.0% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 761 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. 46.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pegasystems Price Performance

NASDAQ:PEGA opened at $67.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.80 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.28. Pegasystems has a 1-year low of $37.66 and a 1-year high of $72.74.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.30. Pegasystems had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 49.62%. The company had revenue of $351.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.41) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Pegasystems will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pegasystems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.63%.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients' processes and workflows.

