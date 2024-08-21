Pengrowth Energy (OTCMKTS:PGHEF) vs. Sable Offshore (NYSE:SOC) Critical Comparison

Pengrowth Energy (OTCMKTS:PGHEF – Get Free Report) and Sable Offshore (NYSE:SOC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Pengrowth Energy and Sable Offshore’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pengrowth Energy -147.21% -193.94% -25.06% Sable Offshore N/A -480.87% -53.14%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Pengrowth Energy and Sable Offshore, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pengrowth Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Sable Offshore 0 0 3 0 3.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Sable Offshore has a consensus target price of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 38.34%. Given Sable Offshore’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sable Offshore is more favorable than Pengrowth Energy.

0.5% of Pengrowth Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.2% of Sable Offshore shares are held by institutional investors. 14.3% of Sable Offshore shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Pengrowth Energy has a beta of 1.99, suggesting that its stock price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sable Offshore has a beta of 0.26, suggesting that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pengrowth Energy and Sable Offshore’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pengrowth Energy $408.45 million 0.06 -$431.50 million N/A N/A Sable Offshore N/A N/A -$32.18 million N/A N/A

Sable Offshore has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Pengrowth Energy.

Summary

Sable Offshore beats Pengrowth Energy on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pengrowth Energy

Pengrowth Energy Corporation, a resource company, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas assets in Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and Nova Scotia provinces in Canada. The company explores for crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, shale gas, and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing properties are the Lindbergh thermal property covering an area of 20,800 net acres located in Alberta; and Groundbirch property totaling an area of 12,536 net acres located to the south west of Fort St. John, British Columbia. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 269 net producing oil and natural gas wells; and 586 net non-producing wells, as well as total proved plus probable reserves of 446.6 millions of barrels of oil equivalent. Pengrowth Energy Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Sable Offshore

Sable Offshore Corp. engages in the oil and gas exploration and development activities in the United States. The company operates through three platforms located in federal waters offshore California. It owns and operates 16 federal leases across approximately 76,000 acres and subsea pipelines, which transport crude oil, natural gas, and produced water from the platforms to the onshore processing facilities. The company was formerly known as Flame Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Sable Offshore Corp. in February 2024. Sable Offshore Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Houston, Texas.

