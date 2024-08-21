Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN) Insider Susan Davy Buys 25 Shares

Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN – Get Free Report) insider Susan Davy purchased 25 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 594 ($7.72) per share, for a total transaction of £148.50 ($192.96).

Susan Davy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 19th, Susan Davy acquired 23 shares of Pennon Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 666 ($8.65) per share, with a total value of £153.18 ($199.04).

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Susan Davy sold 5,951 shares of Pennon Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 566 ($7.35), for a total transaction of £33,682.66 ($43,766.45).

On Wednesday, June 19th, Susan Davy purchased 22 shares of Pennon Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 600 ($7.80) per share, for a total transaction of £132 ($171.52).

Pennon Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Pennon Group stock opened at GBX 606 ($7.87) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 343.14, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of £1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -15,150.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 611.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 644.06. Pennon Group Plc has a one year low of GBX 532.83 ($6.92) and a one year high of GBX 775 ($10.07).

Analyst Ratings Changes

PNN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Pennon Group from GBX 1,060 ($13.77) to GBX 1,030 ($13.38) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Pennon Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pennon Group in a research note on Friday, July 5th.

Pennon Group Company Profile

Pennon Group Plc provides clean water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It provides water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; water-only services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire; and water and wastewater retail services to non-household customers in Great Britain.

