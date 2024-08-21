Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN) Insider Susan Davy Buys 25 Shares

Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN – Get Free Report) insider Susan Davy purchased 25 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 594 ($7.72) per share, for a total transaction of £148.50 ($192.96).
Susan Davy also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, July 19th, Susan Davy acquired 23 shares of Pennon Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 666 ($8.65) per share, with a total value of £153.18 ($199.04).
- On Wednesday, July 3rd, Susan Davy sold 5,951 shares of Pennon Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 566 ($7.35), for a total transaction of £33,682.66 ($43,766.45).
- On Wednesday, June 19th, Susan Davy purchased 22 shares of Pennon Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 600 ($7.80) per share, for a total transaction of £132 ($171.52).
Pennon Group Trading Down 0.3 %
Pennon Group stock opened at GBX 606 ($7.87) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 343.14, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of £1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -15,150.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 611.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 644.06. Pennon Group Plc has a one year low of GBX 532.83 ($6.92) and a one year high of GBX 775 ($10.07).
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Research Report on Pennon Group
Pennon Group Company Profile
Pennon Group Plc provides clean water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It provides water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; water-only services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire; and water and wastewater retail services to non-household customers in Great Britain.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Pennon Group
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Columbia Sportswear: A Turnaround Story That’s Gaining Ground
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Lowe’s Stock: Hold Now, Buy it When it Dips
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- ZIM Shipping Stock Soars as the Industry Shows a Bottoming Trend
Receive News & Ratings for Pennon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pennon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.