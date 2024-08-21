Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Shares Bought by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 757 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PAG. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 35.2% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 1st quarter worth $84,000. NDVR Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 35,100.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the first quarter valued at about $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group Stock Performance

Shares of PAG opened at $164.25 on Wednesday. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.95 and a 12-month high of $179.72. The stock has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $155.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.81.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

Penske Automotive Group ( NYSE:PAG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.22. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 13.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $1.07 dividend. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PAG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Penske Automotive Group news, Director John Barr sold 716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.71, for a total value of $122,228.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 51.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

