Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK) Director James S. Abernethy Sells 500 Shares

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Free Report) Director James S. Abernethy sold 500 shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total value of $14,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 81,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,353,132.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina stock opened at $28.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $152.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.81 and a 52-week high of $32.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.65.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $20.94 million during the quarter.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.94%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 37,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 26,824 shares of the bank’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 146,625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,281,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,012 shares of the bank’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina during the second quarter worth approximately $169,000. 43.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

About Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small-to medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, money market, and retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; and credit and debit cards.

