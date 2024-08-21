Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.43.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Perficient in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Perficient in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Perficient from $71.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Perficient in a research note on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Perficient from $50.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th.
Perficient stock opened at $75.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Perficient has a 52 week low of $42.51 and a 52 week high of $75.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 32.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.62.
Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers strategy and transformation solutions in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolios.
