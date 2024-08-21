Permian Basin Royalty Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:PBT)

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.052 per share by the oil and gas producer on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 36.7% annually over the last three years.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:PBT traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $11.06. 13,170 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,575. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a 1 year low of $10.14 and a 1 year high of $22.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.14. The company has a market cap of $515.50 million, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.57.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties, including Dune, Sand Hills (Judkins), Sand Hills (McKnight), Sand Hills (Tubb), University-Waddell (Devonian) and Waddell fields in Crane County, Texas.

