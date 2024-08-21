PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.

PermRock Royalty Trust Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE PRT traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.13. The company had a trading volume of 216 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,337. PermRock Royalty Trust has a 12-month low of $3.58 and a 12-month high of $6.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.93 and its 200 day moving average is $4.07. The stock has a market cap of $50.26 million, a PE ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.99.

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.67 million during the quarter. PermRock Royalty Trust had a net margin of 85.38% and a return on equity of 6.99%.

PermRock Royalty Trust Company Profile

PermRock Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It owns interests in the oil and natural gas producing properties. The company's underlying properties include 22,394 net acres in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

