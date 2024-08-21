Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Stock Price Up 1.5%

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $28.72 and last traded at $28.72. 4,976,031 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 39,351,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.30.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Daiwa America raised shares of Pfizer from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.54.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $164.22 billion, a PE ratio of -481.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.93.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.96 billion. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 4.66% and a positive return on equity of 8.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,800.00%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the second quarter worth $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 100.0% during the first quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

