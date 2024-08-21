Philip Brent Sheibley Buys 15,000 Shares of Modular Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:MODD) Stock

Modular Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:MODD – Get Free Report) Director Philip Brent Sheibley acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.69 per share, for a total transaction of $25,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 66,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,774.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Modular Medical Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of MODD stock opened at $1.71 on Wednesday. Modular Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.92 and a 1 year high of $2.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.57 and its 200-day moving average is $1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 0.52.

Modular Medical (NASDAQ:MODD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Modular Medical

About Modular Medical

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Modular Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Modular Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in Modular Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,388,000. 27.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Modular Medical, Inc operates as a development stage medical device company. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of insulin pumps. It offers MODD1, a two-part patch pump for diabetes. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

