Pineridge Advisors LLC Sells 4,795 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Pineridge Advisors LLC cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 45.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,795 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 0.4% of Pineridge Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Pineridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Gilfoyle & Co LLC lifted its position in Apple by 118.0% in the fourth quarter. Gilfoyle & Co LLC now owns 218 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Bell Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 37,899 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,297,000 after acquiring an additional 3,332 shares during the period. My Personal CFO LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 27,501 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $499,000. Finally, Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Apple by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,685 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,212,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Apple Price Performance
Shares of AAPL opened at $226.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.69. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.07 and a 52-week high of $237.23.
Apple Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.55%.
Apple declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $110.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Apple from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.63.
Check Out Our Latest Report on AAPL
Insider Transactions at Apple
In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total value of $20,644,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 191,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,542,136.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total value of $20,644,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 191,543 shares in the company, valued at $39,542,136.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,178 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total transaction of $1,121,037.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,223,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 188,884 shares of company stock valued at $38,092,387 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.
Apple Company Profile
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Apple
- What is a Dividend King?
- Columbia Sportswear: A Turnaround Story That’s Gaining Ground
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Lowe’s Stock: Hold Now, Buy it When it Dips
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- ZIM Shipping Stock Soars as the Industry Shows a Bottoming Trend
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.