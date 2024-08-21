Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Shares Purchased by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 251.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,272 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 3,402.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 80,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after acquiring an additional 77,974 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 31,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 37,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 96.4% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 215,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,971,000 after buying an additional 105,616 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinterest Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Pinterest stock opened at $31.63 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.76. Pinterest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.59 and a twelve month high of $45.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.62, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Pinterest had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $853.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

PINS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Pinterest from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Pinterest from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Pinterest from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Pinterest from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinterest presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.71.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 11,627 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total value of $481,590.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 307,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,726,543.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Pinterest news, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 11,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total value of $481,590.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 307,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,726,543.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 30,280 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total transaction of $1,343,826.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 362,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,102,040.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,316 shares of company stock valued at $2,109,592. Company insiders own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

