PointsBet (OTCMKTS:PBTHF) Stock Price Down 3.8%

PointsBet Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:PBTHF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.30 and last traded at $0.31. 39,363 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 827% from the average session volume of 4,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.32.

PointsBet Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.31 and its 200-day moving average is $0.39.

PointsBet Company Profile

PointsBet Holdings Limited provides sports, racing, and iGaming betting products and services through its cloud-based technology platform in Australia. The company operates through Australian Trading, Canada Trading, and Technology segments. It also engages in the provision of gaming support, pari-mutuel advanced deposit wagering, and business-to-business services, as well as in the retail sports betting and software development activities.

