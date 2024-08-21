Polar Capital Global Financials (LON:PCFT) Sets New 12-Month High at $177.20

Polar Capital Global Financials (LON:PCFT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 177.20 ($2.30) and last traded at GBX 176.80 ($2.30), with a volume of 288545 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 176.20 ($2.29).

Polar Capital Global Financials Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 6.77, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.14. The firm has a market cap of £538.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,532.00 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 169.71 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 164.79.

Polar Capital Global Financials Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a yield of 1.49%. This is a positive change from Polar Capital Global Financials’s previous dividend of $2.10. Polar Capital Global Financials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -10,000.00%.

Polar Capital Global Financials Company Profile

Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Polar Capital LLP. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. It invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

