Pono Capital (NASDAQ:PONO) Shares Down 7.4%

Shares of Pono Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PONO – Get Free Report) traded down 7.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.19 and last traded at $0.19. 1,621 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 90,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

Pono Capital Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.39.

Pono Capital Company Profile

Pono Capital Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of enterprise security and operations applications, cloud-based content and digital streaming services, drone technology and service, artificial intelligence, consumer healthcare and wellness, biomedical technology, entertainment/gaming, distance learning, and online retail and e-sports.

