PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) Stock Price Down 5.4% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Free Report) were down 5.4% during trading on Tuesday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $42.00 to $28.00. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. PRA Group traded as low as $22.16 and last traded at $22.23. Approximately 55,407 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 200,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.50.

Several other research firms have also commented on PRAA. StockNews.com upgraded PRA Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of PRA Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

In other news, Director Geir Olsen purchased 11,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.39 per share, for a total transaction of $251,332.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,332.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC increased its stake in PRA Group by 90.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in PRA Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its position in PRA Group by 700.0% in the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in PRA Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in PRA Group by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $862.60 million, a PE ratio of -40.59 and a beta of 1.48.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $284.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.04 million. PRA Group had a return on equity of 0.33% and a net margin of 0.40%. PRA Group’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PRA Group, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans worldwide. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

