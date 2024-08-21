Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Issues Earnings Results

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.25, Briefing.com reports. Premier had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $350.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Premier updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.160-1.280 EPS and its FY25 guidance to 1.16-1.28 EPS.
Premier Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ PINC opened at $20.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 31.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.19. Premier has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $26.07.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 131.25%.
PINC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Premier from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price target (down from $27.00) on shares of Premier in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Premier from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Premier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.23.
Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.
