Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $85.58.

PFG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Raymond James upgraded Principal Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Principal Financial Group from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PFG

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Principal Financial Group Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Principal Financial Group by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,360,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,030,000 after purchasing an additional 149,353 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Principal Financial Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,311,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,154,000 after purchasing an additional 29,462 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Principal Financial Group by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 296,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,624,000 after purchasing an additional 18,368 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Principal Financial Group by 108.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 53,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,624,000 after purchasing an additional 27,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PFG opened at $77.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.82. The company has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.21. Principal Financial Group has a 12-month low of $66.21 and a 12-month high of $88.26.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 8.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.20%.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.