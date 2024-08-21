ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Sold by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 107,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,205,000 after acquiring an additional 45,700 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 6,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2,668.1% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 131,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,504,000 after acquiring an additional 126,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,184,000.

BATS:NOBL opened at $101.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.05. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12-month low of $55.69 and a 12-month high of $67.97. The firm has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

