Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Earns Market Perform Rating from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $121.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.78% from the stock’s current price.

PRU has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $143.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.33.

Shares of PRU traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $113.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,504,976. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $117.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.69. Prudential Financial has a fifty-two week low of $87.95 and a fifty-two week high of $128.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.34.

In related news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential acquired 652,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.57 per share, for a total transaction of $18,000,011.88. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,883,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,065,062.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Peoples Bank OH raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 4,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

