PT Kalbe Farma Tbk. (OTCMKTS:PTKFF) Stock Price Up 25.3%

Shares of PT Kalbe Farma Tbk. (OTCMKTS:PTKFF – Get Free Report) were up 25.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 5,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 5,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.09.
PT Kalbe Farma Tbk. Company Profile
PT Kalbe Farma Tbk., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and trades in pharmaceutical products in Indonesia. The company operates through four divisions: Prescription Pharmaceuticals; Consumer Health; Nutritionals; and Distribution and Logistic. The company provides prescription/ethical; consumer health; nutritionals; distribution and logistics; health services; medical devices; biopharma; animal health; international business; and E-health products.
