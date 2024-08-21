Pure Storage (PSTG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 28th. Analysts expect Pure Storage to post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Pure Storage has set its Q2 2025 guidance at EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 3.19%. The firm had revenue of $693.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.37 million. On average, analysts expect Pure Storage to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Pure Storage Price Performance

Shares of Pure Storage stock opened at $61.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a PE ratio of 219.86, a P/E/G ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Pure Storage has a twelve month low of $31.00 and a twelve month high of $70.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PSTG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Pure Storage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Friday, June 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pure Storage

In other news, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 14,296 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total transaction of $911,941.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 518,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,082,961.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 14,296 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total value of $911,941.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 518,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,082,961.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mallun Yen sold 4,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total transaction of $312,110.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,299,560.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 228,995 shares of company stock valued at $12,999,193. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

