QANTM Intellectual Property Limited (ASX:QIP) Insider Sonia Petering Sells 210,895 Shares of Stock

QANTM Intellectual Property Limited (ASX:QIP – Get Free Report) insider Sonia Petering sold 210,895 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$1.82 ($1.23), for a total transaction of A$383,196.22 ($258,916.36).

QANTM Intellectual Property Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

QANTM Intellectual Property Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.071 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Sunday, August 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.91%. This is a boost from QANTM Intellectual Property’s previous Interim dividend of $0.05. QANTM Intellectual Property’s payout ratio is currently 125.00%.

About QANTM Intellectual Property

QANTM Intellectual Property Limited provides intellectual property services for start-up technology businesses, SMEs, multinationals, public sector research institutions, and universities in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, Singapore, Malaysia, and Hongkong. The company offers services related to patents, designs, and trademarks.

