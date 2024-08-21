Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) Plans Semi-annual Dividend of $0.60

Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Free Report) announced a semi-annual dividend on Tuesday, August 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share on Friday, November 1st. This represents a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This is a boost from Qifu Technology’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.57.

Qifu Technology has a dividend payout ratio of 22.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Qifu Technology to earn $4.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.2%.

Qifu Technology Stock Down 3.8 %

NASDAQ QFIN opened at $23.98 on Wednesday. Qifu Technology has a 52 week low of $13.68 and a 52 week high of $25.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.89.

Qifu Technology ( NASDAQ:QFIN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 19th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. Qifu Technology had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 21.99%. The company had revenue of $575.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $590.38 million. Research analysts anticipate that Qifu Technology will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Qifu Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates credit-tech platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. It provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institutions to conduct customer acquisition, initial and credit screening, advanced risk assessment, credit assessment, fund matching, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

